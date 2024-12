BANNU, Dec 25 (INP): At least one cop was martyred in an attack carried out by militants in Bannu on Wednesday. As per details, the police officials stated that the militants opened firing in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station leaving Head Constable Wazir Zada martyred. The police officials further said that the martyred police Head Constable was moved to DHQ for post mortem.