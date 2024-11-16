Karachi : The Participatory Village Development Programme (PVDP) Sindh launched the “Cool the Earth” initiative at a ceremony here at a hotel. The first phase of the tree plantation drive is being rolled out in Tharparkar, involving the local people who will be incentivised to grow trees. This ambitious programme aims to combat climate change and foster environmental sustainability through community-led tree plantations.

The “Cool the Earth” initiative will be implemented across Sindh, with a particular focus on Tharparkar. This large-scale project will involve citizens, corporations, and communities in planting and nurturing trees, contributing to a greener Pakistan.

The Cool the Earth Programme is a massive participatory tree plantation initiative, launched by the PVDP with support from the corporate sector, local communities, technical institutions and the Sindh government.

The plantation drive will begin from Tharparkar and will cover the entire Sindh in the later stages. In this programme, citizens and corporate entities will pledge and sponsor trees, the community will water and nurture them and PVDP will manage the nurseries, training, tree plantation and maintenance operations. The target is to plant and nurture one million trees in two years.

The launching event opened with a warm welcome and introductory remarks by Dominic Stephen, Executive Director of PVDP, who emphasised the programme’s vital role in climate action and community empowerment.

Consultant of the Cool the Earth Programme, Tanveer Arif, led the ceremony as moderator, providing an insightful overview of the programme’s goals and its significance for local communities.

He said the severe smog situation in central Punjab and recent devastating floods in southern parts of the country had shown that the climate emergency had started adversely impacting Pakistan with massive damages.

He said the unchecked expansion of urban areas at the cost of green cover and farmlands in the city suburbs had also seriously harmed the environment.

He said the community-led plantation was the way forward for Pakistan to restore ecological balance and protect environmental conditions in the country from further harm.

Arif told the audience that impoverished communities in Tharparkar would be given monetary incentives to become the driving force behind this plantation initiative to promote greenery in the semi-desert areas.

He said that a package involving economic benefits for the local communities to accelerate a plantation campaign in underprivileged rural areas was the best way to tackle the issues of desertification and environmental degradation in Pakistan.

He said PVDP Sindh was committed to working closely with communities, government agencies, and private sector partners to ensure the success of the “Cool the Earth” initiative. Arif told the audience that the programme empowers communities by providing training and resources to participate actively in tree plantation and maintenance.

“Through this collective effort, we can create a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come,” he added.

Naeem Qureshi, President of the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), announced that NFEH would extend its fullest support to the Cool the Earth initiative in the province.

He appealed to the concerned philanthropists, donors, and corporate organisations to fully support such drives to restore tree cover in the country with the active involvement of the local communities.

He informed the audience that the initiative aimed at increasing the green cover would help mitigate climate change, reduce air pollution, and conserve biodiversity.

Fawad Soomro from the Engro Foundation emphasised the importance of corporate partnerships in driving sustainable development.

Renowned experts, including Dr Attaullah Khan from the Arid Zone Research Centre (AZRC), and Dr Zakir Hussain Dahri, Director of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), shared insights at the ceremony on climate change, adaptation, and sustainable agriculture.

The event concluded with a dynamic question-and-answer session, where participants engaged with speakers on various aspects of climate action and the Cool the Earth Programme’s impact. The PVDP Sindh looks forward to collaborative efforts in advancing this mission for a healthier, resilient planet.