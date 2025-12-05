Institutions and personalities dedicated to a noble cause are national assets. Education and health are basic needs and are the guarantee of the life and success of any society. These views were expressed by Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing the first convocation ceremony of Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing. He further said that Kharadar General Hospital’s more than a hundred years of quality medical services to the needy population of Lyari and its adjoining areas is a shining example of consistency, sincerity and goodwill.He said that there is a severe shortage of manpower in the field of education, especially nursing. By joining this prestigious and sacred profession, not only precious lives can be saved but also human life can be made easier. On this occasion, President of Kharadar General Hospital, philanthropist and renowned industrialist Muhammad Bashir Jan Muhammad said that it is our national responsibility to develop the education and health sectors. He said that Kharadar General Hospital is performing the important duty of saving millions of lives every

year and improving these lives.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Minister for Local Government, Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Prof. Nazli Hossain Vice Chancellor, DUHS with Basheer Janmuhammad President Kharadar General Hospital, Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Billoo Chairman H.M.C, Dr. Khalid Iqbal CEO, KGH, Talat Parveen Shah Director School of Nursing (KGH) and others on the 1 st Convocation Ceremony of BMJ School Nursing at Kharadar General Hospital.

Advertisements

Along with this, thousands of graduates of Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing are playing their important role in the health sector. He further said that quality medical services are available at highly discounted charges for the needy population of Lyari and its adjoining areas. And this service has been going on for the last hundred years. . Chairman of Kharadar General Hospital, renowned community development leader, Sitara Imtiaz Professor Abdul Ghaffar Billoo said that today’s convocation ceremony is a harbinger of happiness, hope and a bright future.

Today’s graduates will be the messiahs of tomorrow. And they will fulfill the duty of saving human lives.

He said that providing quality manpower is a basic requirement to improve health indicators and

stabilize the health system on solid foundations. Dow University of Health Sciences is playing an

important role in developing a highly professional manpower by developing its international standards,

continuous capacity building, and research trends to meet medical challenges. He said that Kharadar

General Hospital School of Nursing holds a prominent and prominent position among the affiliated

institutions due to its high teaching and quality and modern facilities. And the outstanding results of

Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing are clear evidence of this. On this occasion, Malaysian

Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad said that Kharadar General Hospital School of Nursing is

providing the best professional services to the society by promoting modern education, advanced

training and research trends. On this occasion, Kharadar General Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr.

Khalid Iqbal said that today is a historic day for the graduates, their parents and teachers. Today is a day

of commitment that we will use all our professional skills and energy to improve human lives,

considering them to be very precious. Even today, diseases such as dengue, malaria, typhoid, measles,

hepatitis and others found in society are open challenges for us and to overcome them, we will have to

develop health awareness and organize the society on the principles of hygiene so that diseases can be

avoided. Addressing the ceremony, Director School of Nursing Kharadar General Hospital Talat Parveen

Shah congratulated the students and said that they should play their professional role to save human

lives without any discrimination of color, race, or religion. She said that a nurse is a living symbol of

hope, life, and health and playing his/her moral role to save many precious lives by risking his/her life in

the attacks of infectious diseases. On this occasion, the principal of the school, Muhammad Shahid, said

that only by adopting modern trends and research can we cope with new challenges. Later, the special

guests awarded degrees to the graduates.