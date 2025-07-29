Advertisements

In a significant move to combat air pollution and reduce carbon emissions, the Punjab government has announced a Rs100,000 cash reward for motorcyclists who convert their petrol-powered bikes into electric vehicles (EVs).

The announcement was made by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during an event in Lahore on Monday. She encouraged bike owners to switch to electric mobility, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting eco-friendly transport solutions.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also introduced Punjab’s new forestry policy, which enables citizens and industries to adopt parks and forests to help mitigate their carbon footprint. Additionally, individuals participating in tree plantation drives will receive financial benefits through the Environment Department’s Green Card Program.

She urged the public to visit the official website https://greencredit.punjab.gov.pk for details on how to avail the Rs100,000 incentive under the Green Credit Program, an initiative led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The minister further emphasized initiatives to promote the use of LED lighting, allowing citizens to earn carbon credits by reducing energy consumption. She also highlighted the “Plant for Pakistan” campaign, which aims to enhance Punjab’s green cover through the development of urban forests, aligning with the Chief Minister’s environmental vision.