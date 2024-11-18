Lahore (Cultural Reporter):Actress Abida Usmani’s criticism of former actress Nargis has sparked a controversy. In Lahore, members of civil society staged a protest in solidarity with Nargis.

Abida Usmani had claimed that Nargis’s pilgrimage (Hajj) would not be accepted. In response, Nargis sought guidance from Darul Iftaa at Jamia Naeemia. The institution issued a fatwa declaring Abida Usmani’s statement un-Islamic, emphasizing that only Allah has the authority to accept or reject acts of worship. The fatwa further stated that calling someone destined for hell is against Sharia, and sincere repentance is always accepted by Allah.

The criticism against Nargis led to a protest at Chairing Cross, Mall Road, where civil society members gathered in her support. Protesters held placards with slogans in favor of the former actress.

On the other hand, Abida Usmani continued her criticism of Nargis in a viral video, claiming, “No matter how many pilgrimages she performs, they won’t be accepted. She has the money to perform as many Hajj as she wants, but they won’t count.”

Religious scholars and leaders have also reacted to Abida Usmani’s statements, issuing various fatwas. Former actress Nargis sought a fatwa from Jamia Naeemia, Lahore, asking religious scholars to address the matter. Nargis questioned the scholars about the Islamic standpoint on Abida Usmani’s personal and baseless criticism of her.