Karachi: The Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nehal Hashmi on his appointment as the Governor of Sindh.

CAP Chairman, Kaukab Iqbal, expressed that this prestigious position reflects the trust placed in Mr. Hashmi’s leadership, experience, and dedication to public service. He highlighted that Mr. Hashmi’s long-standing contributions toward national development and public welfare have been widely recognized and appreciated.

Kaukab Iqbal further stated that under Mr. Hashmi’s leadership, the province of Sindh is expected to continue its progress. His vision and guidance are anticipated to greatly strengthen institutions and promote the welfare of the people.

The Consumers Association of Pakistan looks forward to Mr. Hashmi’s continued service for the betterment of society and the nation, and extends its best wishes for success in this important responsibility.