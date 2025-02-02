Karachi: Consul General of Thailand, Surashete Boontinand, expressed his hope that more Pakistanis visit Thailand, a country known for its natural beauty. He also encouraged Thai citizens to explore Pakistan, highlighting the great sightseeing opportunities the country offers. Consul General of Thailand, Surashete Boontinand, expressed his hope that more Pakistanis visit Thailand, a country known for its natural beauty. He also encouraged Thai citizens to explore Pakistan, highlighting the great sightseeing opportunities the country offers.

Boontinand, made these remarks while speaking to media at the stall of Legend Hotels & Resorts Pavilion during the three-day Pakistan travel Mart 2025. On the Occasion Azeem Qureshi, MD Legend Hotel and Resorts, Arif Suleman, Chairman Pak – Thai, Culture and Business Forum, Rashid Siddiqui, Director Marketing Thai Airways, Mobin Ansari, from Thai Consulate and other high officials were present. The Consul General also inaugurated the stall.

Thai Envoy, emphasized that Thailand is a hospitable country for tourists and that tourism is a key industry there. “We will continue to cooperate with Pakistan in the field of tourism,” he added.