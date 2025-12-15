Karachi, December 15: A Group Photograph Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany Thomas Schultze with his wife Mrs. Katja Heusel, British Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Lance Domm, President PEBS Qazi Sajid Ali, Mrs. Mehwish Mughal and Joint Secretary PEBS Qazi Yasir Ali also present on occasion of the PEBS celebrated Reaching the target of screening and treatment of 30000 children’s with collaboration of Rotary club of Heidelberg Schloss Germany here at PEBS Hospital. APP

