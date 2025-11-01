Considering Pakistan’s export of Kinnow & Potato to Central Asia and the untapped market of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan & Uzbekistan, a 12 Members’ TDAP Sponsored F&V Delegation is visiting Central Asian Republics (Kazakhstan, Tajikistan & Uzbekistan) from 29th October to 4th November, 2025 in coordination with Pakistan’s Trade Mission in respective countries.

The delegates will visit trade bodies and markets on 29 – 30 October, 2025 in Kazakhstan, then the Pakistan Trade Mission in Dushanbe will organize their visits and meetings in Tajikistan during the next couple of days.

Later on the F&V delegation will hold meetings with the regulatory bodies, B2B sessions with trade bodies and visits of local markets till 4th November with the support of Pak Trade Mission in Tashkent, Uzbekista