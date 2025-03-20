A high-level consultation meeting was jointly organized by the Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Pakistan Youth Change Advocates (PYCA) with representatives from the Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), and Balochistan food authorities. The session was also attended by senior health and nutrition experts. The primary objective of the meeting was to develop a consensus on the urgent need to ban the production and distribution of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) – the primary raw material used in the creation of industrially produced trans-fatty acids (iTFAs).

During the discussion, food authority representatives recognized the critical need for a complete ban on PHOs, in addition to enforcing a national limit of 2 grams of iTFA per 100 grams of total fats across all foods.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Farah Athar, Deputy Director Standards and Accreditation, Punjab Food Authority emphasized, “Industrially produced trans-fats are a major contributor to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are the leading cause of death in Pakistan. A legislative ban on PHOs is crucial to protect public health and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.”

Afshar Iqbal, Director Communications and Advocacy at PYCA echoed these concerns, stating, ” In order to safeguard public health, World Health Organization recommends imposing ban on PHOs to eliminate iTFAs from food supply. Countries that have implemented such bans have witnessed significant improvements in cardiovascular health indicators. Research supports that Pakistan should take a decisive action to ban PHO.”

Discussing on the urgent need of stringent actions, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Deputy Director, KPK Food Authority, stated, “We are facing a dire situation of deteriorating public health. With a trans fat regulation on one side, PHO ban is necessary to improve food safety across the country.”

Affirming her support, Dr. Tahira Sidddique, Deputy Director, Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), assured, “Food authorities and especially IFA, will support at every step of the legislative process. It is a common cause and I second what my colleagues from other food authorities have mentioned. Legislative ban on PHOs supplement the trans fat regulation and is need of the time to tackle health crisis.

Mr. Naqeeb Ullah, Deputy Director Technical, Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) discussed on the issue of food authority’s lack of technical capacity and importance of ban arguing, “Our inspections show high levels of trans fats in samples collected from the regulated food categories. This issue will persist until and unless the raw material (PHO) used for trans fats production is banned.”

While deliberating during the discussion, Dr. Ahmad Ali Shaikh, Director Technical, Sindh Food Authority, stated, “Food authorities are supporting the PHO ban. Research and data comprehensively show that trans fats are among the major contributor to CVDs and other non-communicable diseases which we need to showcase to the policymakers. Based on my expertise in the field, a legislative ban will definitely help to improve health indicators.”

Representing PYCA, Executive Director Areebah Shahid remarked, “Pakistan has already taken important steps in regulating iTFAs, but the food authorities currently lack the technical and human resource capacity to enforce the iTFA regulation in every nook and corner of the country. If the production and dissemination of the primary raw material used in the production of iTFAs is banned altogether, this would significantly minimize the presence of industrial trans fats in our food supply.”

Shahzad Iqbal, Program Manager at CPDI, added, “We commend the food authorities for their commitment to this crucial public health measure. The next step is to ensure that a legal framework is put in place, and we will continue to engage with policymakers to make this a reality.”

As a follow-up to this consensus, CPDI and PYCA will pursue a legislative course to ensure the elimination of PHOs in Pakistan while keeping food authorities updated on the progress. This initiative aligns with global best practices and reinforces Pakistan’s commitment to reducing non-communicable diseases through evidence-based policy interventions.