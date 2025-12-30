Karachi (30th December 2025): Rafique Suleman, the Convener of the Standing Committee for “Rice” at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), congratulated the Progressive Group for their 100% success in the Karachi Club’s annual elections for 2026. He expressed confidence that all the elected members will work towards the betterment of Karachi Club.

Rafique Suleman extended his congratulations to the newly elected President of Karachi Club, Muhammad Aslam Rangoonwala, Secretary Abdul Wahid Abdul Qadir Jaital Sarwala, and the newly elected members of the governing body: Khalid Jan Muhammad Kudia (also known as Khalid Sadaf), Adnan Ghori, Adnan Aziz Sakarani, Junaid Yusuf Hamdani, Muhammad Zubair Nagar, Abdul Salam Sarwala, Zeeshan Akbar Ali Merchant, Muhammad Kashif Dikhoni, Vishan Gur, Mustafa Abdul Aziz, Ahmed Chakotra, and Sifat Ali Agha. He assured them of his full support.

