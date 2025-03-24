Karachi : We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Talha Saleem and Wasif Ansari on their well-deserved selection as members of the Prime Minister’s National Youth Council, which will serve as the Youth Shadow Cabinet of the Prime Minister. This prestigious platform reflects their unwavering dedication to youth empowerment, policy advocacy, and national progress.

Their leadership, vision, and commitment to positive change will play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for the youth of Pakistan. We wish them great success in this esteemed role and look forward to their valuable contributions toward national development.

Best wishes for this remarkable journey of service and impact.