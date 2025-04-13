London: Strengthening Global Business Ties at the Invest in China Conference 2025 Business knows no borders, and our strong relationship with the Chinese Ministry of Commerce continues to create new opportunities for collaboration. It was an honour for my team and me to represent the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) at the high-level Invest in China Conference 2025 in London.

The conference focused on strengthening China-UK economic cooperation and fostering engagement between businesses across various sectors. Following insightful speeches by Mr Yu Benlin, Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Embassy of the P.R. China in the UK, John Edwards, Director for Investment, Department for Business and Trade and panel discussions, I had the privilege of meeting senior Chinese officials, including Director General ZHU Bing from the Department of Foreign Investment, Ministry of Commerce, as well as municipal leaders and investors from Wuhan, Xiamen, Chongqing, and Guangzhou.

PBBC remains committed to facilitating business opportunities between Pakistan, the UK, and China. A key success story from last year was our nomination of four tech firms—including both Pakistani and British companies—to pitch their innovations to Chinese investors during London Tech Week. As a result, two Pakistani tech companies were shortlisted and later invited to China as guests, with full hospitality accorded. Today, those companies are actively collaborating with Chinese firms, an achievement that underscores the value of international business partnerships.

Building on this momentum, I am honoured to have received an official invitation to visit China to further explore and expand trilateral trade opportunities between China, the UK, and Pakistan. Exciting opportunities lie ahead, and I look forward to fostering deeper economic ties and collaboration.