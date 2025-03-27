March 27, 2025, Karachi (Commerce Reporter) – The mother of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, who passed away yesterday due to the will of Allah, was remembered with condolences from the leaders of the United Business Group (UBG). Zubair Tufail, President of UBG, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir and former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Hanif Gohar, and other leaders of UBG expressed their sorrow and extended their heartfelt condolences on the passing of the Army Chief’s mother.

In their condolence messages, UBG leaders expressed deep sadness and sorrow over the death of General Syed Asim Munir’s mother and stated that the business community shares in the grief of this loss. During this time of mourning, their sympathies are with the family. UBG President Zubair Tufail prayed for the deceased’s elevated status and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.

Hanif Gohar and Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir also expressed their condolences on the passing of the Army Chief’s mother and prayed that Allah grants patience to the Army Chief and his family. Ameen.