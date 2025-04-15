BY : Hassan Nourian Consul General of the I.R.Iran in Karachi

We are deeply shocked and saddened by the *horrific terrorist attack* that tragically claimed the lives of *eight innocent Pakistani nationals* in the Islamic Republic of Iran. This senseless act of violence is a heinous crime against humanity and must be strongly condemned in the strongest possible terms.

We extend our *heartfelt condolences* to the families of the victims and to the people of Pakistan during this time of grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we stand in full solidarity with them in their time of loss.

Such cowardly acts of terrorism have no place in any society and only serve to threaten the peace and harmony between our two brotherly nations.

May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may we all unite against violence and extremism in all its forms.