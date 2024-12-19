Karachi : Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited East and Central districts, accompanied by Coordinator Commissioner Polio Task Force Saud Yaqoob, to oversee the ongoing polio eradication campaign in Karachi.

He Directed Deputy Commissioners to work with comprehensive planning to administer polio drops to children left.

He stressed the need of .Community Engagement and emphasized strengthening community ties and ensuring no child misses polio drops.He directed the DC and transporters to administer polio drops to children going out of the city and coming while visited KP I tercity bys terminal at Nazimabad.

It was decuded to form a special team for coverage of left over children in Haji Mureed Goth and Bukhar Goth.

During his visit to UC 2 gulshane iqbal it was decided that uc Chairman will engage community people to get support of parents of children who still have not been administered polio drops.

Commissioner Naqvi stressed the importance of 100% coverage, urging Deputy Commissioners to make energetic and coordinated efforts