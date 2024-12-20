Karachi December 20 : A 7-day anti-polio campaign is underway in Karachi, scheduled to conclude on December 22. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, visited District Kemari, on Friday accompanied by Coordinator Commissioner Police Task Force Saud Yaqoob, to oversee the campaign’s progress.

Deputy commissioner Keamari Assistant Commissioner concerned and supervisor for vaccination were also accompanied

Commissione also visited the area where a polio case was reported in UC-5 Keamari this month. The affected child, Muhammad Noor, is three years old. The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner to consider Machhar Colony UC-5 a sensitive area and prioritize anti-polio efforts there.

Commissioner further directed the deputy commissioner to make special arrangements for the monitoring of every child entering or leaving the city will be ensured. Ensure that Every child will be administered polio drops. he added

The Commissioner Karachi during his visit to the Inter-City Bus Terminal on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for administering polio drops to children traveling in and out of the city. He directed all Deputy Commissioners to take necessary measures in this regard.