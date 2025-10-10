Karachi October 10 : Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi visited Landhi and Ittehad Town on Friday, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Malir Saleemullah Odho and Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, as part of the campaign to reach children who have refused polio vaccination. He administered polio drops to some of these children during the visit.

The Commissioner administered polio drops to 121 out of 436 children who had refused vaccination in Landhi and Ittehad Town. In the morning, he visited Landhi Town, where 48 children were vaccinated at the office of the Landhi Association of Trade and Industry, with the association’s cooperation. The vaccinated children were employees’ children from various industrial units. On this occasion spokes person of association Siraj Sadiq and representatives of various industrial units.

In the afternoon, he visited Ittehad Town, where he administered polio drops to 73 out of 263 children who had refused vaccination in Mohammad Khan Colony, with the cooperation of influential person of the Mehsud tribe Liaquat Mehsud. Deputy Commissioner Keamari Raja Tariq Chandio, Coordinator Polio eradication for Commissioner Karachi, Saud Yaqoob, Liaquat Mehsud, and other dignitaries from the Mehsud tribe, health department officials, and polio team members were present.

The Commissioner stated that efforts are being made to contact parents of the remaining 315 children who have refused vaccination in these areas, and their vaccination will be completed within a day or two. According to health department statistics, there are 34,372 children who have refused vaccination in Karachi.

The Commissioner said that a comprehensive plan has been made to cover all these children in the campaign starting from October 13. He stated that 2.7 million children under five years old from all districts will be vaccinated during the campaign, and every possible effort is being made to achieve 100% coverage.