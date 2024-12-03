Karachi : Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has said that the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being observed worldwide, including Pakistan. The purpose of this day is to raise awareness among the public about the issues, equal rights, welfare, and respect for people with disabilities.

He said this while he was talking to Javed Rais, President of the Disabled Welfare Association, and other members at his office. Commissioner Naqvi assured the delegation that the Karachi administration would provide all possible assistance in resolving their issues.

Javed Rais drew attention to the increasing traffic accidents in the city. The commissioner said that the government is taking measures to prevent traffic accidents in Karachi. He emphasized the need to raise awareness among citizens about traffic safety rules

Javed Rais proposed a campaign to raise awareness about road safety, in which members of the Disabled Welfare Association would participate.