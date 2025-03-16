Karachi March 16 : Commissioner Karachi office has released a report on the 15th of Ramadan, detailing the administration’s crackdown on profiteers. On the 15th of Ramadan, 267 profiteers were taken into action, resulting in fines of Rs. 29 lakh 22 thousand 500 hundred. . Additionally, 13 profiteers were arrested, and 6 shops were sealed.

Special magistrates imposed fines of Rs. 4 lakh 66,000 on the same day. In total, in the city all magistrates checked prices at 1,554 shops, ensuring the availability of essential items at official prices. Officers also facilitated the sale of essential food items at official prices at 259 locations. Citizens expressed satisfaction with the administration’s efforts.

According to reports, over the past 15 days, autorised officers of city administration have taken action against 2,698 profiteers, imposing fines of Rs. 3.27 crores. Additionally, 137 profiteers were arrested, and 114 shops were sealed.

During the 15-day action prices were checked at 15,737 shops. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, stated that the administration’s campaign against profiteers will continue. He directed deputy commissioners to ensure relief efforts for citizens.

According to details, in the South District, an action against profiteers resulted in fines of Rs. 8 lakh 96,000. Similarly, in the East District, Rs. 2 lakh 54,000 in fines were imposed, while in the West District, Rs. 1 lakh 7,000 in fines were imposed. In the Central District, Rs. 2 lakh 44,000 in fines were imposed, followed by Rs. 1 lakh 24,000 in Malir, Rs. 2 lakh 55,000 in Korangi, and Rs. 60,000 in Keamari.

The Commissioner directed all officers to check prices and effectively utilize their authority to take action. He warned that officers found negligent in performing their duties to control prices would be held accountable.