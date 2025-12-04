Karachi : Sahil Welfare Association has organized a Fundraising and Accompanied Dinner, graced by the presence of our Chief Guest, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin (HI) M (Commander Coast, Chairman Sahil Welfare Association). Sahil Welfare Association has organized a Fundraising and Accompanied Dinner, graced by the presence of our Chief Guest, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin (HI) M (Commander Coast, Chairman Sahil Welfare Association).

The esteemed presence of Mr. Danish Aman (Director SWA), Mr. Zahid Hameed (Director SWA), Mr. Raza Zaidi (Director SWA), & other Directors of SWA along with other distinguished guests. The purpose of this event is to support and expand welfare initiatives for the poor and needy communities living along the coastal belt.

The Association is actively working in key sectors such as providing clean drinking water, improving healthcare facilities, and rehabilitating individuals affected by natural disasters.