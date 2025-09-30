LAHORE – Famed Pakistani comedian Lucky Dear has passed away at a government hospital in Lahore, days after slipping into a coma.

His family confirmed the news of his death, though details regarding his funeral prayers have not yet been shared.

Earlier this month, Lucky Dear had suffered multiple organ failure, severely impacting his liver, lungs, and stomach, which left him in a critical condition. He was receiving treatment in the ICU of Mayo Hospital under continuous medical supervision.

Despite doctors’ appeals for prayers and the treatment being provided free of cost by the government, he could not recover. In his final days, family visits were limited to avoid interruptions in his care following his latest medical reports.

The entertainment industry and fans alike are mourning the loss of a cherished comedian who made a lasting mark with his unique style and contributions to Pakistani comedy.