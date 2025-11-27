To facilitate taxpayers in making over-the-counter (OTC) payment of Government duties and taxes, it has been decided that all Saturday opening branches of commercial banks (including NBP branches handling customs collection) shall observe extended working hours from 09:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

The NBP designated branches manually collecting Government receipts and payments shall settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field office / head office on the same day, immediately after completion of the same-day clearing process.

To ensure same day settlement, all instruments related to Government receipts and payments presented at bank counters on November 29, 2025 shall be collected by NIFT through Special Clearing at 05:30 P.M. The NIFT shall also provide the clearing fate of these instruments by 11:30 P.M. on the same day.