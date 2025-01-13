KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz stated on Monday that Karachi’s ongoing cold wave will continue until January 17. The city is experiencing heightened cold weather, with strong northeastern winds expected to blow at speeds of 25-30 km/h during this period.

Sarfaraz added that nighttime temperatures could drop to single digits starting January 15, with minimum temperatures ranging between 9°C and 11°C. Humidity levels are currently at 65%, coupled with a 20 km/h wind from the northeast.

A shift in weather is anticipated on January 17 when western winds are expected to reduce the intensity of the cold.

Pollution Concerns

On Monday, Karachi ranked as the third most polluted city in the world, according to Swiss air quality monitor IQAir. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) value was recorded at 234, a level classified as “very unhealthy.”