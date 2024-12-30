The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with severe cold expected in the mountainous areas during the morning and evening.

In Karachi, light sunshine is expected during the day, with cold winds at night. However, the city is unlikely to experience significant fog, unlike the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh.

According to the Meteorological Department, fog formation is expected in the morning hours at some locations in Islamabad, the Pothohar region, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Medium to dense fog is expected in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh, which could impact traffic systems.

In the past 24 hours, most parts of the country experienced cold and dry weather, with severe cold in the hilly areas. On Sunday, Layyah recorded the lowest temperature in the country, dropping to minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Karachi, Pakistan’s largest industrial and commercial hub, typically experiences milder weather during the winter compared to other cities. However, in recent years, the cold winds and drop in temperature have become a significant change for the residents. During the cold weather, citizens are advised to wear warm clothing and take necessary precautions.