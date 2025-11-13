Coffee with CMM no: 25, topic: Estate Planning, We invited Steven Bradley from Thomas Bradley & Co from Warrington. They provide several services, financial planning, legal advice, Estate planning, Lasting power of attorney, Will writing, Storage of documents (safety deposit). Steven, director of the company delivered information about all those areas and how to set up a trust, importance of having a power of attorney in place. Women asked number of questions, as financial planning relates every individual. Contacts were exchanged for formal appointments. Everyone was highly appreciative of the session and found it very useful.