Lahore: December 18, 2025: Coca-Cola Pakistan has partnered for the Waste Wise Management Bins with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab and the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department to support Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s province-wide “Waste Wise Management Process”, an initiative aimed at promoting waste segregation at source across Punjab.

Under this collaboration, Coca-Cola is supporting the Waste Wise Certification program, through which ten model schools will each receive five color-coded bin systems (paper, glass, organic, metal, and plastic), enabling efficient segregation, improved recycling, and environmentally responsible disposal along environmental education boards to teach students how to separate waste at source.

“Coca-Cola Pakistan is proud to support more sustainable waste management initiatives,” said Dr. Faisal Hashmi, Senior Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Pakistan. “Coca-Cola continues to invest in innovative environmental solution, including our Maidaan Saaf campaign during the ICC Champions Trophy.”

Director General of the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, praised the private sector’s role in strengthening environmental governance in Punjab. “Effective waste management requires collective effort from government, the private sector, and citizens,” he said. “We appreciate Coca-Cola’s leadership in supporting this initiative under the guidance of Senior Minister for Environment and Climate Change Marriyum Aurangzeb, who is personally overseeing its implementation. Clear targets have been assigned to our department, the Education Ministry, and other agencies to ensure timely and measurable results.”

Under the Smart Waste Management Process, color-coded bins are used to segregate waste: yellow for paper, green for bottles and glass, purple gray for organic waste, red for metal, and orange for plastic.

The collaboration will not only strengthen waste segregation and recycling practices in educational institutions but will also help cultivate environmental responsibility among students, empowering young people to lead Punjab’s transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

