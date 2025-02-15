CHOLISTAN: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed the military’s full support for Pakistan’s economic progress, emphasizing Punjab’s crucial role in agriculture under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremonies of Green Agri Mall & Service Company, Smart Agri Farm, and the Agri Research and Facilitation Centre in Cholistan, COAS Asim Munir praised Punjab’s farmers for leading modern agricultural advancements. He highlighted the Green Corporate Initiative’s rapid achievements, assuring continued military support for Pakistan’s economic development.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the event, describing agriculture as Pakistan’s economic lifeline. She lauded the GPI for introducing modern farming techniques and handed over land allotment letters to the families of shuhada and war-wounded personnel.

The Green Agri Mall & Service Company will provide farmers with high-quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and rental farming equipment, including drones, at controlled rates. The newly established Smart Agri Farm, spanning 5,000 acres, will implement modern techniques and high-efficiency irrigation systems to enhance crop yields at minimal costs. Additionally, the Agri Research and Facilitation Centre will offer laboratory services and connect farmers with academic and research institutions nationwide.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Water Resources Minister Dr. Mussadiq Malik, and other key federal and provincial officials were present at the event.