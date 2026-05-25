Beijing: Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held an informal meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a dignified welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday.

Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari Emphasizes Expansion of Pakistan–Canada Bilateral Trade Relations

Advertisements

Chinese Premier Li Qiang warmly welcomed Field Marshal Asim Munir and shook hands with him during the ceremony. Both leaders also exchanged views on matters of mutual interest during the interaction.

PM Shehbaz Leading Official Delegation

Field Marshal Asim Munir is accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his four-day official visit to China. The visit focuses on strengthening bilateral cooperation, regional peace efforts, economic collaboration and strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held delegation-level talks with Premier Li Qiang and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing ties with China.

Pakistan-China Ties Continue to Strengthen

The interaction between the Chinese premier and Field Marshal Asim Munir reflects the close and longstanding relations between Pakistan and China. Both countries continue to cooperate on regional stability, economic development and defence collaboration.

The visit also comes at a significant time as Pakistan remains actively engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Middle East.