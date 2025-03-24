Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that 30,000 scholarships will be offered to students at 30 universities across the province through the Google Career Certificate Program.

According to a media report, the initiative, in collaboration with Google and Tech Valley, aims to equip students with cutting-edge digital skills, enhancing their employment prospects in the global job market.

According to the chief minister, the program builds upon the success of last year’s Google Career Certificates Sindh Programme 2024, where 1,500 deserving students from 10 government universities received scholarships.

Students enrolled in the program will receive training in advanced fields such as project management, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, UX design, digital marketing, and e-commerce. A special quota has been reserved for women and underprivileged students to ensure inclusivity.

Murad Ali Shah revealed that in 2024, 1,500 students completed their Google Career Certificates with a 100% completion rate. Among them, 250 students specialized in project management, 247 in UX design, 206 in cybersecurity, 215 in digital marketing and e-commerce, and 172 in data analytics. The courses, designed by Google experts, can be completed online within 3 to 6 months.