Advertisements

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti clarified that there was no marital relationship between the man and woman who were brutally killed in a suspected honour killing in Sanjeedi Degari, a suburb of Quetta. Speaking at an emergency press conference, he called the case a critical test for his government and pledged that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

He reported that 11 suspects have already been arrested, and law enforcement agencies are actively conducting raids to apprehend others involved. He assured that everyone connected to the crime would face legal consequences.

Advertisements

Addressing misinformation on social media, CM Bugti denied that the victims were a recently married couple. He stated that both individuals were already parents—the woman had five children, and the man had five or six. The clarification follows a disturbing video that went viral last week, allegedly showing the execution of the couple in the name of honour. The incident, believed to have taken place shortly before Eid-ul-Adha, triggered nationwide outrage and led the Balochistan High Court to take suo motu notice.

The chief minister emphasized that the provincial government had taken notice even before the video surfaced online. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to ensuring justice and said the victims would not be abandoned. He also confirmed the suspension of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) for negligence, with further disciplinary actions expected.

Bugti referred to the case as a “test case” for the rule of law in tribal regions, stressing that no one has the right to operate above the law. While acknowledging the role of tribal customs, he warned against the misuse of jirgas for unlawful actions. He added that any jirga promoting such killings would be stopped, and the state would operate strictly under the Constitution.

In a separate update, the chief minister shared that security forces had killed ten militants in an operation a day earlier, thwarting a potential terror threat. He criticized those exaggerating the security situation in Balochistan and assured the public that peace is gradually being restored across the province.