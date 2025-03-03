The Punjab government announced free laptops for admirable students under the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025’ a few months ago, and now, the registration has started.

As part of the initiative, the government intends to provide 110,000 of the newest laptops to deserving students. The chief minister also said that 2000 minority kids will receive laptops as part of the program, which is also open to matriculated and intermediate students.

Which Latest Devices Will Be Distributed?

Students in the province will get 13th generation laptops and Core i7 computers as part of the Chief Minister’s Laptop Program. To encourage research and learning, two thousand minority students and those who placed in the Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations will also receive free computers.

Details of Laptop Allocation

Laptops will be distributed to 20,000 university students, 14,000 college students, 4,000 technical and agricultural college students, and 2000 medical and dental college students. Students from South Punjab will make up 32% of those who receive computers.

Laptops will be provided to students studying computer science, medicine, science, engineering, social sciences, business, language, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

How to register for laptop?

Students who meet the requirements can apply online right now at cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk. To apply for the free laptop, they must first submit their information online.

Eligibility Criteria

Student must have a domicile from any district of Punjab.

Must be enrolled in 1st or 2nd semester of BS in any Public University/ College

For Public Sector Universities / Colleges (Minimum of 65% Marks in Intermediate)

For Public Sector Medical & Dental Colleges / University (Minimum of 80% Marks in Intermediate)

Student must not be a recipient of any laptop scheme

CM Punjab Laptop Distribution Timeline

According to reports, the laptop distribution is anticipated to begin after Ramadan 2025, and registration for the programme has started. It is more likely to take place this year in April or May, they added.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said earlier that the first shipment of computers had arrived in Pakistan.

The chief minister will host ceremonies in several locations to distribute laptops as part of the Honhaar scholarship programme.