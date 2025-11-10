Plastic-free Punjab

The worlds largest waste managment drive happening in Punjab under CM Maryam Nawaz leadership

Anti-smog mist guns have been launched across major urban centers

LWMC has been upgraded with several initiatives
EV Charging upgraded

Climate Action is happening across many different sectors including EV upgrades
Restoring Habitats Govt of Punjab is making investments to bring nature back into balance
41 air quality stations installed Punjab is using Technology and data to fight pollution
Belem, Brazil, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belem, Brazil; November 7th 2025: For the first time in history, Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province (with a 130 million citizens), will be showcasing on the global stage at COP 30 happening in Belem, Brazil. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is leading a high level delegation of her Ministers to highlight the province's pioneering climate action initiatives. CM Maryam Nawaz will address stakeholders and the media at the Punjab Pakistan Pavilion, presenting the province's integrated approach to climate transformation. Punjab's participation underscores its commitment to a climate-resilient future, combining technology, innovation, and inclusive governance. Recent super floods affecting three major rivers and thousands of hill torrents demonstrated the urgent need for climate preparedness. Punjab's response rescuing millions of people and livestock, implementing transparent digital relief systems, and investing in early warning and disaster mitigation technologies reflects a model of resilience rooted in science and data-driven policy. At the Pavilion, CM Maryam Nawaz will showcase key initiatives, including:

• Suthra Punjab, one of the world’s largest solid waste management programs, transforming urban sanitation and waste recycling at unprecedented scale.

• Air quality leadership through smog mitigation and real-time monitoring with drones, thermal cameras, and safe city surveillance systems.

• Forest and wildlife protection, including the first dedicated Forest Protection Force and advanced wildfire management technology.

• Sustainable urban and rural development, integrating climate considerations into every major development project.

• E-mobility and clean energy initiatives, supporting a green transition across transport and energy sectors. Highlighting Punjab's journey, CM Maryam Nawaz will emphasize a shared responsibility for a shared planet, inviting global leaders, innovators, and scientists to collaborate on scalable solutions. "Punjab's story is one of resilience, innovation, and hope, proving that proactive governance can turn challenges into opportunities for climate leadership," said the Chief Minister. This historic participation positions Punjab not just as a region affected by climate change, but as a global exemplar of proactive, technology-driven climate action.

