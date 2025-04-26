Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved two major initiatives: the launch of the province’s first airline, “Air Punjab,” and Pakistan’s first bullet train connecting Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The approvals were given during an important meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. It was announced that “Air Punjab” will initially operate domestic flights, with plans to expand to international routes within a year. To start operations, four modern Airbus aircraft will be leased.

Maryam Nawaz directed officials to swiftly complete all preparations to establish “Air Punjab” as the country’s leading airline.

Additionally, the bullet train project received preliminary approval. Once completed, the train will slash travel time between Lahore and Rawalpindi to just two and a half hours.

The project will be developed in partnership with Pakistan Railways, and authorities are exploring a public-private partnership model for its execution. Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has been tasked with coordinating with Pakistan Railways to move the project forward.