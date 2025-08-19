Karachi, August 19, 2025 : The All Private Schools Management Association Sindh has announced that all private schools in Karachi will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th August 2025, in light of the ongoing heavy rainfall and urban flooding across the city.

The decision was taken in an online meeting of APSMA office bearers, headed by Chairman Syed Tariq Shah. It was unanimously agreed that the safety of students, teachers, and staff must remain the top priority, as waterlogging in many areas has made commuting unsafe and extremely difficult.

Chairman Syed Tariq Shah also urged Mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, to immediately address the critical drainage issues, as thousands of residents—including schoolchildren and school staff—are suffering due to severe water accumulation and impaired accessibility.

Moreover, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast strong thunderstorms and heavy showers for tomorrow, Wednesday, 20th August, which could exacerbate urban flooding and further disrupt commuting and civic infrastructure—reinforcing the decision to close schools for the day.

Schools are expected to reopen once conditions improve. Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves. Parents are urged to ensure the safety of their children by keeping them at home during this period.