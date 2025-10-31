Karachi : The Sardar Yaseen Malik Professional Development Center (SYM-PDC) at the University of Karachi held the Closing Ceremony of the Russian Language Course, conducted in collaboration with the Russian Center of Science and Culture (Russian Friendship House).

The event was graced by the presence of the Honourable Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, the Director of the Russian Center of Science and Culture, Dr. Syed Asim Ali, Director/In-Charge SYM-PDC, and the Russian faculty members Dr. Anton and Professor Roman.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the initiative, highlighting the importance of international collaborations in promoting cultural understanding and academic exchange. He congratulated the students on successfully completing the course and expressed hope that more such programs would be organized to strengthen the academic and cultural ties between Pakistan and Russia.

The Director of the Russian Center of Science and Culture commended the University of Karachi for its active role in fostering bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction over the keen interest shown by Pakistani students in learning the Russian language.

Dr. Syed Asim Ali, Director SYM Professional Development Center emphasized that learning a new language is not merely an academic pursuit but a bridge that connects people and nations. He thanked the Vice Chancellor for her support and the Russian faculty for their dedication, adding that in future Russian Language courses and student exchange opportunities will be explored in the near future.

The Russian teachers, Dr. Anton and Professor Roman, shared their teaching experiences and praised the enthusiasm and discipline of the students. They expressed their hope that the participants would continue practicing the language and exploring Russian culture.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates among the participants, followed by a group photograph. The event marked another milestone in the growing collaboration between the University of Karachi and the Russian Center of Science and Culture.