Karachi Pakistan : Climate Matters Conference 1.0 was held at Bahria University Karachi on December 18th, organized by the Media Studies students under Dr. Sadaf Faryal Shah, an environmental expert. The conference, themed "The Green Paradox: Unveiling Harmful Environmental Practices in Modern Times," took place at Fatima Jinnah Auditorium from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues, highlight media’s role in addressing them, and critically examine seemingly eco-friendly but harmful modern practices. It provided students and participants a platform to discuss environmental responsibility, sustainability, and awareness.

Dr. Sadaf Faryal Shah concluded the event, stating that the conference will be held annually. The event ended with a message emphasizing collective responsibility of individuals, institutions, and media platforms in tackling environmental issues, highlighting the importance of awareness, dialogue, and action for a sustainable future. Two distinguished media guests, Rizwan Jaffar (Anchor, GTV News) and Nazia Malik (Host & Anchor), spoke about environmental issues, media's role in climate awareness, and responsible journalism. Their sessions were informative and interactive, receiving great feedback.