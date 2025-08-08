Advertisements

KARACHI: Social media is abuzz with a disturbing allegation that food was served on plates made from unused condom packaging boxes at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The claim was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a video showing disposable plates bearing visible labels that appeared to indicate their original use as condom packaging. The video has since gone viral, sparking public outrage and raising serious concerns about hygiene, food safety, and vendor practices at one of Pakistan’s busiest airports.

Although the materials used were reportedly unused and repurposed, the act has triggered a wave of criticism, with many questioning the lack of quality control and oversight in food service operations at public transport hubs.

The authenticity of the video has not yet been independently verified, but calls for a formal investigation are growing louder. Social media users have urged the Minister of Aviation and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to take immediate notice of the issue, demanding that contracts with negligent vendors be canceled and penalties imposed.

One user called the act “despicable and unacceptable,” while others demanded stricter monitoring of food packaging materials, particularly at international airports where hygiene standards are expected to be high.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by airport authorities or government agencies regarding the incident.