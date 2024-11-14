Karachi (November 14, 2024) Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Qurat-ul-Ain, stated that during her tenure in a significant role at the national institution of the business community, she addressed the issues of 40 women’s chambers across the country. She added that FPCCI is actively working to enhance policy-making and representation of women entrepreneurs and has discussed resolving issues faced by female entrepreneurs and the business community with the Governor of Sindh.

She suggested that the city government should provide a space in Karachi in consultation with the women’s chambers, where a robust institution could be established to train skilled women workers. According to her, the best trainer for entrepreneurs is not a college or university professor but an entrepreneur himself. She expressed these thoughts while speaking at a dinner hosted by the Chairman of the United Business Group (UBG) Southern Zone, Sheikh Khalid Tawab, in her honor at his residence last night.

During the event, speeches were also made by Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab, UBG Canada Chairman Navaid Bukhari, FPCCI Vice President Abdul Moemen Khan and President of KATI, Junaid Naqi.

The gathering was attended by CCPO Javed Alam Odho, UBG President Zubair Tufail, Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Ahmed Chinoy, Zubair Chhaya, Tariq Haleem, Danish Khan, Naheed Masood, Gulzar Feroz, Mian Zahid Hussain, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Nadeem Ahmad Kashti Wala, Arshad Farooq, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Altaf ST, Farukh Mazhar, Johar Ali Qandhari, Noor Ahmed Khan, Asma Wajid, Rizwana Shahid, and other business personalities.

FPCCI Acting President Qurat-ul-Ain emphasized that FPCCI has always acknowledged the role of women and has provided numerous opportunities for their expansion in business. She further stated that FPCCI’s involvement in higher education and universities is essential to nurture a generation that can secure better positions in the industry. She highlighted that with proper training, entrepreneurs would be sent to local and international markets and that skilled women should also be brought into the labor force.

At this occasion, Khalid Tawab remarked that it is a positive development that Qurat-ul-Ain has the distinction of being the first female acting president of FPCCI. He noted that while no woman has ever been elected president in North America, Pakistan has twice elected Benazir Bhutto as head of state, showing that Pakistani women are given importance from business to the highest government positions. Naveed Bukhari commented that despite fears that UBG might lose its effectiveness after the demise of SM Munir, SM Tanveer has led UBG with excellence. Junaid Naqi acknowledged the services rendered by Korangi Association under Zubair Chhaya’s leadership. Vice President Abdul Moemen Khan expressed the desire that soon a female leader would also be elected as President of FPCCI.

Caption for Photograph: Group photo of Zubair Tufail, Naveed Bukhari, Mazhar Ali Nasir, Tariq Haleem, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Ibrahim Tawab, Mian Zahid Hussain, Danish Khan, Noor Ahmed Khan, Zubair Chhaya, Johar Ali Qandhari, Gulzar Feroz, Rizwana Shahid, Naheed Masood, Nadeem Kashti Wala, Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Arshad Farooq, and Ahmed Chinoy taken at the dinner hosted by UBG (Sindh Region) Chairman Khalid Tawab in honor of FPCCI Acting President Qurat-ul-Ain.