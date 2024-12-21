KARACHI, Dec 21 (INP): Enraged citizens took to the streets to protest against the water shortage in Karachi, causing massive traffic jams in various areas of the port city, ARY News reported on Saturday. Citizens lost patience due to the severe water crisis in Karachi for more than two weeks as Jamaat-i-Islami staged protests at 15 different spots in the city over the water crisis. The enraged protesters opened the valves of passing by water tankers on Shahra-e-Quaideen and Hasan Square, leaving the roads flooded with water and traffic jams in old Sabzi Mandi, Essa Nagri and Stadium road. Protesters questioned that water is available to supply through tankers but not for the taps in households, vowing to not let go of water tankers. Karachi has plunged into a water crisis since the 84-inch main pipeline on University Road was damaged on November 29, 2024. Despite multiple repairs the water supply has not been fully restored to various areas. According to a Water Corporation spokesperson, water supply to affected areas in Karachi will resume in full flow from tonight. The spokesperson added that water supply to Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal pipelines will soon be restored, bringing relief to residents facing shortages in these localities.