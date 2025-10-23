USA : A man in the US state of Alabama surprised everyone by having a real diamond implanted in his eye after losing vision in one eye. According to local media reports, the citizen had completely lost the sight in one eye as a result of an accident a few years ago. When his vision did not recover, he had an artificial eye implanted in his non-functional eye in consultation with doctors, but he also had a real diamond implanted in the middle of this artificial eye. The goal was to turn his vision loss into a beauty and uniqueness. “I thought, ‘If this eye can’t see, at least it can shine,'” the citizen said. Artificial eye implants or crystals are only possible in non-functional eyes. Experts have warned that there is a risk of infection or tissue damage if the procedure is performed by a non-specialist. However, according to ophthalmologists, if this surgery is performed according to medical principles, it is not very dangerous.

