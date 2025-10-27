CITADEL Pathfinder Group’s School of Excellence, Centre for Innovation, Technological Advancement, CITADEL Pathfinder Group’s School of Excellence, Centre for Innovation, Technological Advancement,

Islamabad. The event brought together some of Pakistan’s most promising startups, industry leaders, and diplomats for a day of innovation, inspiration, and entrepreneurial excellence.

Air Commodore (Retd) Khalid Banuri lauded the Chief Guest, His Excellency Georg Steiner, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan for his support of innovation in Pakistan. The event reflects Pakistan’s growing role in the global innovation landscape and celebrates the country’s brightest minds driving technological progress. Mr Banuri encouraged participants to take pride in their achievements, collaborate meaningfully, and shape a smarter, sustainable future through their ideas.

Advisor at CITADEL, Imran Jattala introduced the Davos Startup Challenge and highlighted its mission to empower Pakistani entrepreneurs through global exposure, mentorship, and collaboration.

The distinguished panel of judges included Engr. Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairman of Interactive Group; Wajid Gulistan, CEO of Rapidev Group; Dr Lalarukh, Director of CED at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi; Muhammad Aneel Iqbal, Sector Specialist for Corporate Finance at the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Umar Azad, CEO of NADRA Technologies; and Ms. Barira Hanif, Sector and

Innovation Specialist at the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.

These esteemed judges evaluated innovative pitches from a diverse range of startups, including Wiser Machines, Swich, Edversity, EKKO, Edkasa, Vector AI, SmartSphere, Eocean, Heyeve, Asani.io, PrimeTech, Exambites, Tarsil.pk, NexaVoxa, Chrio, Geosentient, AiBL, and AI Team Force. Each team showcased creative ideas and technological solutions that addressed real-world challenges across various sectors, including education, AI, fintech, and sustainability.

Summarizing the event Air Commodore (Retd) Farhan Ahmed, Director of CITADEL expressed gratitude to the judges, participants, and guests for their valuable contributions. His Excellency Georg Steiner, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan, praised the passion, creativity, and resilience of Pakistani youth. He lauded the startups

for their vision, professionalism, and ability to present innovative ideas despite challenges, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect Pakistan’s potential to compete globally. “The courage to innovate and the determination to succeed shown here today truly embody the spirit of Pakistan’s youth,” he remarked, encouraging participants to

pursue excellence and continue striving for success, even beyond this competition.

In his closing remarks, Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman Pathfinder Group, commended the young entrepreneurs for their dedication and creativity. He highlighted that Pakistan’s greatest strength lies in its talented youth and that initiatives like the Davos Startup Challenge provide the vital platform they need to thrive. “Do not just compete, surpass expectations. This is Pakistan’s moment,” he said, underscoring the importance of nurturing innovation to propel the country toward sustainable progress.