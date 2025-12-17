20 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3BY: The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has announced Rholo Mba, Chartered FCSI as president of the CISI’s Jersey branch. He takes over from Rhea Wright, Chartered FCSI, who served for two years.

Rholo is an investment adviser at Barclays, with 14 years of experience in financial services. He started his career in corporate secretarial services and company administration for on and offshore tax-efficient structures. Prior to joining Barclays in 2020, Rholo held senior positions at independent, privately owned companies responsible for a select group of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, trusts, family offices, and corporate structures, providing wealth management, structuring, and financial advice.

Rholo advocates for his local community – he is heavily involved in education, particularly as a Board governor for Highlands College, Jersey. He played an integral role on the Jersey branch committee in organising the annual CISI Insight Day with committee members to introduce and inform students in years 11, 12 and 13 about career paths available in finance.

Commenting on his appointment, Rholo said: “I’m honoured to be nominated as president of the CISI Jersey branch. It is a privilege to lead an organisation that plays such an important role in supporting the professionalism, integrity and future of our industry.

“My focus is on building on the success of our CISI Insight Days, providing students with a window into what it’s like to work within Jersey’s financial services sector. The event is essential in inspiring and preparing the next generation of leaders. I look forward to helping this initiative grow even further.

“I am also incredibly proud of what we achieved at the 2025 Jersey annual dinner, where, together, we raised £5,000 – a record amount for our chosen charity. This success has reinforced my belief in the power of our membership to make a meaningful difference. With that in mind, I aim to establish a charity initiative that will enable us to continue to support impactful local projects by raising funds.

“I am excited for the year ahead and grateful for the support of my fellow committee members as we continue to promote excellence, education and community across our industry.”

Tracy Vegro OBE, CISI chief executive, said: “Rholo is a great advocate for the CISI and has been an integral part of the Jersey committee, alongside Rhea Wright, the outgoing president. We are delighted to support Rholo and expect his enthusiasm for promoting financial education initiatives to inspire the next generation, which is so important for the sector’s future. All thanks, too, to Rhea.”