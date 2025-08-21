ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reached Islamabad on Thursday at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to participate in the sixth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The talks will be jointly chaired by Ishaq Dar and Wang Yi, focusing on strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. Both sides are expected to hold in-depth discussions on enhancing economic and trade cooperation, while also reaffirming their commitment to regional peace, development, and stability.

The latest round of the dialogue comes as part of regular high-level exchanges between Islamabad and Beijing. The fifth round was held in Beijing in May 2024, co-chaired by the same leaders.

Over the past year, Pakistan and China have continued frequent bilateral engagements. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid an official visit to China in June 2024, followed by Premier Li Qiang’s trip to Islamabad in October to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Council of Heads of Government meeting. More recently, President Asif Ali Zardari undertook an official visit to Beijing in February 2025.

Wang Yi’s visit is seen as another step toward reinforcing close political, economic, and strategic ties between the two longstanding allies.