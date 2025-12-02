China’s Guizhou’s green agricultural products make way into Persian Gulf

Visitors gathered at the Guizhou booth

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2025 Middle East Organic & Natural Expo kicked off on Nov. 17 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the Department of Commerce of Guizhou Province and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, jointly organized 16 enterprises to present a collective exhibition featuring more than 100 types of distinctive agricultural products.

Guizhou is the only agricultural region in China that uniquely combines low latitude, high altitude, frequent cloud cover, and synchronized rainfall and heat. With mild winters, cool summers, and abundant precipitation, it offers unique natural conditions for producing high-quality crops.

Advertisements

In recent years, Guizhou has vigorously developed its specialty industries, with tea, roxburgh roses, and chili peppers now ranking among the largest in China in terms of cultivation scale. These industries have directly contributed to increasing incomes for more than 6 million farmers.

Participating enterprises from Guizhou have established a full-chain quality traceability system – from field to table – supported by certifications such as Green Food, Organic Product, Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), and Rainforest Alliance.

At the exhibition, Guizhou’s green agricultural products, such as Duyun Maojian and Guiding Yunwu Gongcha teas by Guizhou Yixin Yuan Modern Agriculture Co., Ltd., the “Plateau Red” series of chili products by Guizhou Guisanhong Food Co., Ltd., and organic roxburgh rose juice by Guizhou Yangtai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., left a deep impression on attendees with their high quality, showcasing the high standards of Chinese agricultural products.

As a pivotal node in China’s New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, Guizhou has enhanced its port functions and innovated customs clearance models, establishing a modern circulation system described as “Guizhou base – Dubai hub – global table.”

Inter-modal transport channels, including the China-Europe Railway Express, the China-Laos Railway, and South Asia shipping routes, have integrated the province’s green agricultural products into the global market.

Source: The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Guizhou Province

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ ec612c4a-373a-4426-a4b3- 915ecc62165f