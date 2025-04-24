China has announced plans to construct the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet, which has raised growing concerns in India, especially amid already tense relations between the two countries.

Chinese authorities state that the dam is intended for hydroelectric power generation. However, India is worried that the dam could drastically reduce the river’s water flow, potentially causing severe water shortages for millions in downstream regions.

In the wake of this development, India recently suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement with Pakistan regarding water-sharing. While India has threatened to revoke this treaty, it also fears that China could limit water flow from the Brahmaputra, which is a vital resource for India.

The Brahmaputra River originates in Tibet, flowing through India’s northeastern states before reaching Bangladesh. The dam, located in a geologically sensitive region of the Himalayas where the river sharply bends, could alter its flow, affecting both India and Bangladesh.

With an estimated cost of $137 billion, the dam is set to be built near the river’s sharp turn before entering Arunachal Pradesh in India. While China insists that the dam is for domestic energy needs and will not impact water flow to India or Bangladesh, India remains skeptical.

Experts are concerned that the dam could reduce water levels, negatively impacting agriculture, hydropower generation, and the livelihoods of millions in northeastern India.