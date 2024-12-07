By: Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, MD, Ed.D.

USA : China’s expanding ambitions in Pakistan have become a defining factor in shaping the country’s foreign policy and governance dynamics. This deepening relationship reflects economic dependencies and strategic alignments driven by shifting global geopolitics. While this pivot has brought short-term benefits, it risks isolating Pakistan from key international players, particularly the United States and Gulf Arab states. These developments pose significant questions about Pakistan’s long-term stability, sovereignty, and strategic direction.

A Fragile Balancing Act Historically, Pakistan has sought to balance its relationships with global powers, leveraging its geostrategic position to maintain influence. However, mounting economic crises, domestic political unrest—notably fueled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—and an over-reliance on Chinese investments have skewed this balance. China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has cemented Pakistan’s dependence on Beijing. Yet, the economic dividends from these projects have not been without controversy. Questions about transparency, sovereignty, and debt sustainability have emerged, raising concerns about whether Pakistan is sacrificing its long-term interests for short-term economic relief.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s strained relations with the United States have further complicated its foreign policy. While the Abraham Accords spearheaded by the previous Trump administration offered a potential framework for regional stability in the Middle East, Pakistan’s refusal to engage—has positioned it at odds with key Gulf allies and the U.S. Geopolitical Repercussions 1. Expatriate Vulnerabilities: With millions of Pakistanis working in Gulf countries, remittances constitute a critical component of Pakistan’s economy. This expatriate labor force is now at risk as Gulf nations increasingly align with India and the U.S. on strategic matters. Any disruption in remittance flows, which account for $30 billion annually, would have catastrophic consequences for Pakistan’s fragile economy. 2. Missed Opportunities: Pakistan’s deepening alignment with China has alienated potential West and Gulf allies. India, by contrast, has rightly maneuvered to strengthen its ties with the U.S. and Gulf states, further isolating Pakistan in regional geopolitics. 3. Human Rights Controversies: Pakistan’s overt support for China’s policies in Xinjiang, Tibet, and the South China Sea—despite widespread international condemnation—has undermined its moral standing. While the U.S. has passed legislation such as the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, Pakistan’s silence on these issues reflects its dependency on Beijing, leaving it vulnerable to criticism from human rights organizations and Western democracies. The Abraham Accords: A Missed Opportunity?

The Abraham Accords, a hallmark of the Trump administration, were a historic step toward Middle Eastern peace, fostering normalization between Israel and several Arab states. While the accords emphasize a two-state solution for Palestinians, Pakistan’s outright rejection of engagement—amid media campaigns fueled by the China-Iran nexus—has marginalized it further. The perception that Pakistan’s refusal to engage stems from external pressures rather than a moral stance damages its credibility. Notably, Iran and China have provided no substantive support to the Palestinians, exposing a disconnect between rhetoric and reality. Governance Parallels: The CCP’s Influence in Pakistan The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has become a formidable force in shaping global governance narratives, promoting its centralized, authoritarian rule model as an alternative to democratic systems. A striking parallel can be drawn in Pakistan, where an autocratic style of governance has been systematically entrenched under the guise of a two-family political dynasty. This arrangement is steered by a shadowy entity called “the establishment.” Ostensibly a guardian of the state’s core functions, the establishment dictates Pakistan’s foreign policy, economic strategy, and internal security while relegating elected officials to mere figureheads in a charade of democracy. The Role of the Establishment The establishment’s dominance over the state’s apparatus ensures that decision-making remains centralized, with little room for dissent. Policies are crafted to align with the establishment’s interests, often sidelining public welfare and economic growth. As a result, Pakistan’s foreign policy remains reactive and heavily influenced by external powers, while inconsistencies and short-term fixes mar its monetary policies. Internal security, a cornerstone of the establishment’s authority, is maintained through coercion and suppression. Political dissent is stifled, and media narratives are controlled to perpetuate the status quo. This approach mirrors the CCP’s tight grip over its domestic affairs, where alternative voices are silenced, and state propaganda is wielded as a tool of compliance. The Façade of Governance The establishment’s strategy of rotating leadership maintains the illusion of a functioning democracy. However, these so-called leaders often lack vision, competency, or public legitimacy. While ostensibly occupying positions of influence, figures such as Naqvi, Wadva, and Tessori are perceived mainly as placeholders with no absolute authority or political clout. This system creates a vacuum of effective governance and fosters a sense of disillusionment among the populace. The Path Forward Pakistan must recalibrate its foreign policy and governance strategies to regain its geopolitical significance. A pragmatic approach that balances relations with China and the U.S. while rebuilding trust with Gulf states is imperative. Potential strategies include: