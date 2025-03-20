ISLAMABAD – In a show of solidarity, China has extended emergency cash assistance to Pakistan in the aftermath of the Balochistan train hijacking. The Red Cross Society of China handed over the aid to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in a ceremony held on March 19.

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong formally presented the assistance in the presence of Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, Pakistan Red Crescent Society Chairperson Farzana Naek, and Chinese Embassy Minister-Counselor Xu Hangtian.

Condemning the attack, Ambassador Jiang reaffirmed China’s firm stance against terrorism and extended his condolences to the victims and their families. He emphasized that the assistance aims to support medical treatment for the injured and aid recovery efforts.

“China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. Our hearts go out to the victims of this heinous attack, and we stand with Pakistan during this difficult time,” said Ambassador Jiang.

In response, Amna Baloch and Farzana Naek expressed deep gratitude for China’s support, highlighting the ironclad friendship between the two nations. They assured that the aid would be swiftly allocated to assist those affected.

This collaboration between the Red Cross Society of China and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society further strengthens the humanitarian partnership between the two countries, reinforcing their commitment to mutual support in times of crisis.