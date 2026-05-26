China successfully launched the Shenzhou-23 mission on Sunday, marking another major step in Beijing’s plan to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030.

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The Long March 2F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11:08pm local time, according to Chinese state media.

China’s space agency confirmed that the spacecraft separated from the rocket about 10 minutes later and successfully entered orbit.

Hong Kong Astronaut Makes History

The mission includes 43-year-old Li Jiaying, who became the first astronaut from Hong Kong to travel into space.

Other crew members include space engineer Zhu Yangzhu and former air force pilot Zhang Zhiyuan, who is making his first spaceflight.

Crowds waving Chinese flags attended the farewell ceremony before launch as the astronauts greeted supporters.

China Begins First Full-Year Space Orbit Experiment

A major objective of the Shenzhou-23 mission is to conduct China’s first year-long human stay in orbit aboard the Tiangong space station.

The experiment aims to study the long-term effects of microgravity on the human body, including muscle loss, bone density decline, radiation exposure and psychological fatigue.

Scientists believe the research will help China prepare for future Moon and Mars missions.

Experts also highlighted the importance of testing advanced recycling systems and emergency medical response capabilities during long-duration missions.

China Expands Moon and Space Ambitions

The Shenzhou-23 mission forms part of China’s broader space ambitions, including sending astronauts to the Moon before 2030.

China plans to test its next-generation Mengzhou spacecraft in 2026. The vehicle will eventually replace the ageing Shenzhou series for lunar missions.

Beijing also aims to establish the first phase of the International Lunar Research Station by 2035.

Pakistan to Join China’s Space Programme

China also announced plans to welcome its first foreign astronaut from Pakistan aboard the Tiangong space station later this year.

Over the past three decades, China has rapidly expanded its space programme and emerged as a major global space power alongside the United States and Russia.

The country achieved several milestones in recent years, including landing the Chang’e-4 probe on the far side of the Moon in 2019 and placing a rover on Mars in 2021.