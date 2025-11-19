CHINA : The Chinese government has made attractive announcements to increase the trend of marriage among young people and promote childbearing. According to the World News Agency, China, which is struggling with the lowest birth rate, has initiated historic changes in its policies. In this regard, the condition of having only one child has already been abolished so that the youth rate in the country can increase. However, now the administration of the Chinese city of Ningbo has made another attractive offer for young couples, announcing prizes for those who get married between October 28 and December 31. The announcement said that couples who get married by December 31 will be entitled to a special voucher worth 1,000 yuan. With these vouchers, the newlyweds can cover their wedding shopping, photography, and hotel expenses. The aim of this initiative is to encourage young people who are hesitant to get married due to lack of money. In addition, plans to provide treatment, support in parenting, and meet nutritional needs are also being considered to encourage these couples to have children. It should be remembered that China has a population of 1.4 billion and is the second largest country in the world in terms of population, but the majority of the population consists of poor people. The reason for this is the ban on having a second child for years to control the population, but now the number of young people has decreased to an alarming level and there is a shortage of young employees in the country. The entire society is suffering from aging.

